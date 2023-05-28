CEEK VR Market Capitalization Tops $58.28 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $58.28 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00025520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017199 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,135.02 or 1.00018366 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06964734 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $7,870,102.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

