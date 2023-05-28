Celer Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.90 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $154.72 million and $6.90 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

