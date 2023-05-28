Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

CSH.UN opened at C$9.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.15. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$7.58 and a 12-month high of C$12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.60.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

