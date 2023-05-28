Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 27th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.70 million.

