Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance
CPKF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $91.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.
About Chesapeake Financial Shares
