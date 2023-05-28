Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

CPKF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $91.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.