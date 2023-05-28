Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 37,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,324. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 124.43% and a net margin of 83.17%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0487 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in Washita County, Oklahoma. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.