Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
CSSEP opened at $15.01 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $24.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
