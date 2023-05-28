China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,697,200 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 14,819,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,022.6 days.

China Tower Price Performance

CHWRF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. China Tower has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corp., Ltd. engages in the business of constructing and operating telecommunications towers. The firm is also involved in the provision of telecommunications tower site space; maintenance and power services; indoor distributed antenna systems and other trans-sector site application and information services; and Energy business.

