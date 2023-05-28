Cindicator (CND) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.64 Million

Cindicator (CND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Cindicator has traded up 172.1% against the dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $15,660.92 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Buying and Selling Cindicator

