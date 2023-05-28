Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 287,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 838,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CING. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cingulate by 124.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cingulate Price Performance

Shares of CING stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,464. Cingulate has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.26.

About Cingulate

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

