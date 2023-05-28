Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,724,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,767 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $82,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. 19,825,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,890,740. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

