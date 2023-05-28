Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Decreased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,198 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,647,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

CSCO stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.