Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.68.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

C opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.