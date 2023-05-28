CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNHI opened at $13.41 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harris Associates L P grew its position in CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 95,024,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after acquiring an additional 918,910 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $395,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,843,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,410,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,315,000 after acquiring an additional 833,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.