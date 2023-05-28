Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 831,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

Co-Diagnostics stock remained flat at $1.08 during midday trading on Friday. 121,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.91.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 261.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

