Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 831,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Co-Diagnostics Price Performance
Co-Diagnostics stock remained flat at $1.08 during midday trading on Friday. 121,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.91.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 261.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
