Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Down 13.7% in May

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

Cocrystal Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,559. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Insider Activity

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,015,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $2,000,001.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,319,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,080.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

