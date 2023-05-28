Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.4 days.

Cogeco Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:CGECF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054. Cogeco has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGECF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

