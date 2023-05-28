Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.54 million, a PE ratio of -26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $355,750.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $355,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,349.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,811,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,430,000 after buying an additional 79,724 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,333,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after buying an additional 82,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

