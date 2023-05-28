Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $942.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLPBY. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

