Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEFC remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.45. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $13.25.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

