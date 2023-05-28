Comparing Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tripadvisor and Bumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.60 billion 1.35 $20.00 million ($0.16) -95.69 Bumble $903.50 million 2.61 -$79.75 million ($0.75) -22.84

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 4 7 1 0 1.75 Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tripadvisor and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tripadvisor presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 54.58%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $26.65, indicating a potential upside of 55.58%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Volatility and Risk

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor -1.25% 5.30% 1.67% Bumble -10.51% 1.50% 1.00%

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

