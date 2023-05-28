Comparing HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and HomeStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $395.64 million 2.21 $107.37 million $1.69 7.94 HomeStreet $355.86 million 0.30 $66.54 million $2.74 2.10

Profitability

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 25.66% 10.34% 1.07% HomeStreet 13.29% 9.10% 0.56%

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. HomeStreet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lakeland Bancorp and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 HomeStreet 0 4 1 0 2.20

Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.60%. HomeStreet has a consensus target price of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 418.26%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Lakeland Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats HomeStreet on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

