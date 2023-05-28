Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Update

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. 295,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.34. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

