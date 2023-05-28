Compound (COMP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.20 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $35.67 or 0.00129963 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $266.43 million and $10.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,469,040 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,468,809.49506921 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.29158727 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $11,506,594.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

