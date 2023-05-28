Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $13.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 22.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 65,074 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 477,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 62.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

