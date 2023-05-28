Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 423,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 120,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 348,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.46 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

