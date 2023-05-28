Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

