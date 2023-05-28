Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,776,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSV opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.