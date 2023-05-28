Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

