Concentric Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,952 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $415.39 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

