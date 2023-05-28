Concentric Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 940,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,039,000 after purchasing an additional 242,656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $6,607,000. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 2,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $374.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.