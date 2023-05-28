Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

