Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,546,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $64,152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NNN REIT by 1,743.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,728,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NNN REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

NNN stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. NNN REIT, Inc has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

NNN REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.