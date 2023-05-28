Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the April 30th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFMS. Oppenheimer cut shares of Conformis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conformis in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Conformis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,442. Conformis has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $1.33. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 74.18%. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

