Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

