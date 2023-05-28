Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 795,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance
NYSE OFC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $22.31. 608,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 964.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
Further Reading
