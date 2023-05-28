Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 795,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE OFC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $22.31. 608,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 964.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading

