Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,102,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.