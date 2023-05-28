Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.46.

CJR.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cormark decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

CJR.B opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$256.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.24 and a 1 year high of C$4.55.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

