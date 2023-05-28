Cosmos 24-Hour Volume Hits $67.01 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $10.88 or 0.00039087 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and $67.01 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001025 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.