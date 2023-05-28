Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $200,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of COST traded up $20.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $507.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

