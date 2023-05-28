Creative Planning Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

