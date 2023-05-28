Creative Planning Has $19.34 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $19,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RPG stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $176.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

