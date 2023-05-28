Creative Planning Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,993 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $221.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.02. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

