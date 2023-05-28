Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $14,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,060,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,933,000 after purchasing an additional 235,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CP opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

