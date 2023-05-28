Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $225.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

