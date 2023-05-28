Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,317 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.84% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $23,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,625,000 after buying an additional 476,887 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,348,000 after buying an additional 2,549,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadstone Net Lease

In related news, CEO John David Moragne acquired 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,720.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John David Moragne acquired 5,982 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of BNL stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.