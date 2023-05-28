Creative Planning Sells 774 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EMR opened at $79.51 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.