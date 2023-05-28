Critical Contrast: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) vs. Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -66.07% -54.78% Athena Gold N/A -13.88% -11.29%

Volatility & Risk

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.91) -5.67 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$680,000.00 ($0.02) -3.13

This table compares Skeena Resources and Athena Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athena Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Skeena Resources and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skeena Resources currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 217.34%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Athena Gold beats Skeena Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Athena Gold

(Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.