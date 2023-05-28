Critical Survey: Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
92.9% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chegg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Chegg and QuantaSing Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Chegg
|0
|10
|2
|0
|2.17
|QuantaSing Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Chegg and QuantaSing Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chegg
|$766.90 million
|1.44
|$266.64 million
|$1.32
|6.97
|QuantaSing Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than QuantaSing Group.
Profitability
This table compares Chegg and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chegg
|34.97%
|4.82%
|1.95%
|QuantaSing Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Chegg beats QuantaSing Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Chegg
Chegg, Inc. operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors, and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
About QuantaSing Group
QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.
