Critical Survey: Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chegg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chegg and QuantaSing Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 10 2 0 2.17 QuantaSing Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Chegg presently has a consensus target price of $18.77, indicating a potential upside of 104.01%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than QuantaSing Group.

This table compares Chegg and QuantaSing Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $766.90 million 1.44 $266.64 million $1.32 6.97 QuantaSing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than QuantaSing Group.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg 34.97% 4.82% 1.95% QuantaSing Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chegg beats QuantaSing Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors, and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

