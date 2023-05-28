CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTIC. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.
CTI BioPharma Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CTIC opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 9,578,193 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $37,646,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 279.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,510,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 2,584,316 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 54.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,193 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
